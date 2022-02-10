Inside Valtteri Bottas’ luxury motorhome, which has a large living room and a large bed and is used by the Alfa Romeo driver during Formula One races.

Inside Valtteri Bottas’ luxury motorhome, which includes a large living room and a large bed and is used by the Alfa Romeo driver during Formula One races.

Valtteri Bottas, the new Alfa Romeo driver, spends his weekends on the road, even after the race is over.

Since the pandemic hit Europe in 2020, athletes have been confined to Covid-secured bubbles to ensure that events can go on as planned.

And former Mercedes driver Bottas, 32, took his bubble to the next level by bringing it to every race.

In October, the Finn debuted his Redwood motorhome, which accompanies him to all European races.

The home on wheels is spacious and tastefully furnished, providing Bottas with all of the comforts of home while on the road.

It has a grey-themed living room with a sofa and Sky television.

Valtteri can prepare his pre-race brekkie in the Redwood 4001 LK, which costs upwards of £100,000 and comes with a modern kitchen space.

And there’s a dining area by the window, ideal for toasting a win or drowning one’s sorrows after a loss.

When Valtteri returns home, he can keep warm with a Greystone electronic fireplace.

After a long day on the track, he can relax in his massive king-size bed.

Elegant furnishings and a spacious shower can be found in the sleek, modern bathroom.

The mobile home also has plenty of storage space, with plenty of cupboards and wardrobes for Bottas to keep his belongings while on the road.

Last season, Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate finished third in his final season with Mercedes.

After being replaced at Merc by George Russell, he has now joined Alfa Romeo.

Last year, Hamilton defended him, saying that ‘people should give him a break.’