Insigne and Fabian Ruiz of Napoli have tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Napoli players Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz both received negative COVID-19 test results.

The Italian football club announced on Twitter that Insigne and Fabian had tested negative for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old Napoli captain had previously been infected with the virus, according to the club.

Ruiz, a 25-year-old Spanish midfielder, had previously contracted the coronavirus, according to Napoli.

Both players went into seclusion at their homes.

Hirving Lozano of Napoli tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the club.

The 26-year-old was quarantined in his own home.

Lozano was previously vaccinated and said to be symptom-free.