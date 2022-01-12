Inter 2 Juventus 1: Watch Alexis Sanchez’s dramatic 120th-minute winner in the Italian Super Cup spark wild celebrations.

Inter 2 Juventus 1: Watch Alexis Sanchez’s dramatic 120th-minute winner in the Italian Super Cup set off wild celebrations.

INTER MILAN won the Italian Super Cup at the San Siro after defeating Juventus 2-1 with a last-gasp winner by Alexis Sanchez.

Weston McKennie gave Juventus the lead on 25 minutes, but Inter equalized 10 minutes later with a penalty kick from Lautaro Martinez.

The two Serie A giants were scoreless until full-time, so extra-time was called, and it appeared that the winner would be decided on penalties.

The Nerazzurri’s hero, however, was former Arsenal star and Manchester United flop Sanchez, who scored just seconds before full-time.

