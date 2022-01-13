Inter chief Leonardo Bonucci is seen on the touchline after Alexis Sanchez scores a last-minute winner for Juventus.

Inter chief Leonardo Bonucci SHOVES Juventus hardman Leonardo Bonucci on the touchline after Alexis Sanchez scores a last-minute winner

As tempers flared at the end of the Super Cup final, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was caught on camera SHOVING Inter Milan secretary Cristiano Mozzillo on the touchline.

Alexis Sanchez, a former Manchester United and Arsenal striker, was the hero, as his extra-time winner gave Inter the title.

But what role did Bonucci play in Sanchez's goal?

According to Football Italia, Juventus were stunned by Bonucci’s rage with Inter official Mozzillo.

Bonucci was seen squaring up to Mozzillo as Inter players flocked to Sanchez for his stunning late show.

As Bonucci prodded him, the secretary raises his hand to defend himself.

It wasn’t the only high-octane scene from the San Siro’s action-packed night.

During the game, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni appeared to SLAP Juventus star Weston McKennie.

Bastoni appeared to catch the Juve winger in the face as a cross was swung into the box, according to replays.

The ball was safely collected by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but McKennie was seen collapsing near the penalty spot.

Bastoni appeared to have his eyes on the ball, but his errant arm prompted fans to speculate that the contact was intentional.

However, referee Daniele Doveri saw nothing wrong at the time and allowed the cup match to continue.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has slammed former Inter manager Antonio Conte for failing to play him.

Sanchez claims Conte treated him like a “caged lion,” and that when he is allowed to play, he is a “monster.”

“Things have never gone bad for me, they just haven’t let me play,” the Chilean told Marca.

“I was a caged lion; if they let me play, I’ll turn into a monster.”

