Inter ‘keen to make Victor Moses’ deal permanent but want to pay less than their £10m option to buy’

Inter Milan reportedly want to sign Chelsea loanee Victor Moses on a permanent basis but only if the English club reduce their asking price.

Moses, who joined Chelsea in 2012, is in the midst of his fifth loan spell in six years after joining Inter in January when his stay at Fenerbahce was cut short.

Inter and Chelsea agreed a six-month deal with an option to buy for the Nigerian, who contributed one assist in seven appearances for Antonio Conte’s side before football was out on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

And Calciomercato claim the Italian club do want to keep him but only if they can get him at a discounted price.

The Nerazzurri will therefore seek to negotiate a new deal for Moses, whose existing contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Moses last featured prominently for Chelsea in the two seasons they were coached by current Inter boss Conte.

During that time he notched eight goals and eight assists in 78 appearances in all competitions, helping the London club win an FA Cup and their last Premier League title.