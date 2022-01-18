Inter Miami released Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer to allow David Beckham to sign another big name.

Inter Miami has released Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer to allow David Beckham to sign another big name.

Inter Miami has received a huge transfer boost thanks to the free transfer of high-earning French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

On Monday, sporting director Chris Henderson refused to say much about the 34-year-old’s future, saying only that talks with his agent are still ongoing.

However, SunSport understands that Matuidi, a former Juventus midfielder, will leave the MLS club soon, freeing up a spot for another big name to come to South Florida.

While Miami sources have denied that Luis Suarez, whose contract with Atletico Madrid expires at the end of the season, could join this summer, with Matuidi gone, Becks now has room in the squad to do some more business.

Despite the fact that the former England captain will have to wait his turn, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain targets.

Although Mexican international Rodlofo Pizarro was recently sent back to Monterrey due to his loan free and wages not being fully taken on, Neville was unable to replace him with a new superstar due to the fact that clubs are only allowed to have three top earners – Designated Players (DP’s).

However, now that Matuidi has officially cut ties with Miami, Nev and Becks can get to work on bringing in a big name to try to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign.

The former Juventus midfielder was a disaster in MLS, as his transfer in the summer of 2020 violated strict League financial guidelines, resulting in the club being hit with two-year transfer bans.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Miami overpaid Matuidi for a non-DP player in a disastrous deal hatched under the watchful eye of former sporting director Paul McDonough.

This prompted a lengthy investigation by enraged MLS officials, who not only suspended McDonough but also fined the team (dollar)2 million [£1.47 million].

Jorge Mas, a co-owner, was also hit with a (dollar)250,000 [£183k] fine.

Henderson, on the other hand, has done wonders by drastically reducing the squad in recent weeks, with the departures of Scottish winger Lewis Morgan, Argentine defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, and Pizarro.

Former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross has also been released after being informed that he was not in Neville’s plans.

But Nev has been desperate to get rid of Matuidi, who has already brought in a slew of young, hungry players, including his son Harvey and Brazilian playmaker Jean Mota.

Matuidi was unable to replicate his form from 2018, when he started the World Cup final against Croatia, and will now focus on bolstering a new-look team ahead of the season opener next month.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.