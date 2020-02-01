Inter Milan 2-1 Fiorentina: Christian Eriksen comes off the bench to make his debut

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to make his Inter Milan debut as Antonio Conte’s men made it through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

The Denmark star completed his £17.5million move from Tottenham on Tuesday and was immediately included in the squad to face Fiorentina.

Eriksen began the game on the bench but replaced Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez after 66 minutes as Inter earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the San Siro.

Nicolo Barella’s superb winner helped Inter set up a Coppa Italia semi-final meeting with Napoli.

Antonio Candreva put Inter in front on the brink of half-time, before a Martin Caceres header drew the visitors level on the hour mark.

But a blistering strike from Barella decided the quarter-final as the midfielder raced onto a headed clearance to rifle in a low shot in the 67th minute, just moments after Eriksen had come on.

‘I tried and it went into the corner. I need to learn to score easier goals,’ Barella said with a smile.

Eriksen was greeted by huge cheers as he jogged onto the pitch, having finally sealed his protracted move to the Italian giants a little over 24 hours earlier.

‘He’s a star. An important player for us,’ Barella said of Eriksen after the game. ‘He will help us lift up our level even more. He’ll make this stadium explode.’

The game also saw Victor Moses, who recently joined Inter on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, make his debut for the club.

The former Crystal Palace starlet came off the bench in the 74th minute, replacing goalscorer Candreva to help see out the game.

Inter, who have won the Coppa Italia on seven occasions but not since 2011, will face Napoli over two legs between February and March for a place in the final, against either Juventus or AC Milan.