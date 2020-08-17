Inter Milan enter transfer race for Man Utd star Chris Smalling who could reunite with Sanchez, Lukaku and Young

INTER MILAN have entered the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling, according to reports.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is said to be keen on reuniting him with former Red Devils Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez.

The 30-year-old had a successful spell on loan at Roma this season.

And both Roma and Smalling were keen to make the deal permanent.

But United are holding out for £20million and with Roma only willing to pay £12m, the deal seems to have gone cold.

But Roma’s Serie A rivals Inter are ready to swoop, according to the Express.

Conte is said to have been impressed by Smalling’s ability in a back-three and plans on utilising him in the same way.

The England defender, 30, returned to Old Trafford last week after his loan with Roma ended.

He had become a huge favourite at the club after an impressive season, and is interested in a permanent move.

It is understood Smalling would like a return to Italy, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a big fan of his.

He still has two years left on his £130,000-a-week United deal, which Roma were forced into paying a large chunk of.

SunSport understands the ex-Fulham ace would be willing to take a sizeable pay cut to secure a move away.