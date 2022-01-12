Inter Milan have won the Italian Super Cup for the second year in a row.

Inter defeats Juventus 2-1 in extra time thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s winning goal.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Inter Milan defeated Juventus 2-1 at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on Wednesday evening to win the 2021 Italian Super Cup.

Juventus took the lead in the 25th minute when US midfielder Weston McKennie scored a box header.

Alvaro Morata, a Spanish forward, assisted McKennie with a cross from the left.

In the 34th minute, Inter were awarded a penalty kick after Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko was fouled in the area.

Inter drew level after Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez took a firm penalty and scored from the spot.

The first half ended in a 1-1 tie.

As the game entered extra time, neither team scored in the second half.

Inter’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez scored the game-winning goal in the 121st minute, when everyone was expecting a penalty shootout.

Matteo Darmian of Inter intercepted a ball in the Juventus box, capitalizing on a blunder by the Juve defense.

Inter won the Super Cup after Sanchez controlled the ball and scored from close range.

After the final whistle, Sanchez was named man of the match.

Inter, the 2021 Serie A champions, won the Super Cup for the sixth time in their history.

It was last claimed by the Nerazzurri in 2010.

Meanwhile, Juventus, the losing team, holds the record for most wins with nine.

The Italian Super Cup was last won by Juventus in 2020.