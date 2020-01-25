Inter Milan ‘hoping to complete signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen by Monday’

Inter Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen by Monday, according to BBC Sport.

The Denmark midfielder’s future has been one of the biggest talking points the window due to the uncertainty around it since the end of last season, when he stated his desire to seek a fresh challenge outside of the Premier League.

But after a summer move to Spain failed to materialise, it finally appears as if Eriksen – who was left out of Spurs’ squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round on Saturday – will leave Jose Mourinho’s side.

The report claims an outline agreement is in place to be finalised next week for the 27-year-old, who has just six months left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And despite his patchy form in recent weeks, Eriksen is expected to command a fee of around £17.5million.

He would be the third player to leave the Premier League to sign for Inter during this January transfer window, following the arrivals of Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea.

Eriksen has made 27 appearances for Spurs so far this season but scored only three times during a turbulent campaign for the Champions League finalists.

Barcelona, who were initially interested in taking Eriksen on a free in the summer, were also believed to have entered the fray to sign him this month.

But it is Inter who are now set to pay Tottenham the asking price, with Tottenham always keen to recoup any money they can for the midfielder rather than see him disappear for nothing.