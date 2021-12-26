Inter Milan is pushing for Marcelo Brozovic to sign a new contract, and Eddie Howe is interested in the midfielder.

Inter Milan is pushing for star midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to agree to new terms, and Newcastle has been dealt a transfer blow.

Since their high-profile Saudi acquisition, the Magpies have been tracking the Croatian midfielder.

Brozovic, meanwhile, may be signed on a pre-contract basis as early as January 1.

Manchester United and Chelsea, both Premier League clubs, have previously expressed an interest.

However, manager Simone Inzaghi remains optimistic that the 28-year-old will remain in Milan.

“Brozo must hurry up and sign his renewal!” he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He adores Inter and everything about the club; he’s a fantastic player who has been a mainstay for the club for many years.”

“I’m hoping Perisic will also sign soon.”

“I already knew he was a champion, but what I discovered was that he’s always willing to pitch in and do whatever is asked of him, whether it’s as a support striker or a wide right.”

Inter are currently in first place in Serie A, four points ahead of AC Milan.

This season, the defending Italian champions have only lost once.

