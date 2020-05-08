Inter Milan join Barcelona in David Alaba race as Antonio Conte eyes swoop for Bayern Munich star

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is set for another crack at signing David Alaba this summer after failing to land the Bayern Munich star while managing Chelsea.

Alaba has spent 12 years with the dominant Bundesliga side after signing for their academy in 2008, rising into the first-team and becoming one of the world’s best defenders.

However, the Austrian’s contract expires in 2021 and he is yet to resign with Bayern, having reportedly rejected their first contract offer.

Europe’s elite clubs are monitoring the situation closely including Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Inter also weighing-up a summer move, according to Sport1.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has previously insisted he is ‘confident’ the German side can resign club stalwarts Thiago, Manuel Neuer and Alaba, but the latter appears to be stalling.

Conte previously wanted to sign Alaba to his Premier League winning Chelsea side during his 2016-2018 tenure.

The versatile 27-year-old would have been capable of playing either in the centre of the Italian’s back-three system or at left-back.

After becoming arguably the world’s best left-back over ten-years in the Bayern line-up, under Hans-Dieter Flick the star has transitioned to the centre this sesaon, playing 16 of his 20 games in the new role.

Alaba has made 372 appearances and won eight Bundesliga titles with the club, and will be back in action hoping to add a ninth when they resume play against Union Berlin on May 17.