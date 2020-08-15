Inter Milan manager Conte wants to reunite with Chelsea star

Inter Milan want to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer in a shock move, according to reports.

Inter are favourites to sign the midfielder as manager Antonio Conte is believed to be a big fan of his.

Conte managed the Frenchman for two seasons during his time at Stamford Bridge. Together they won the Premier League and FA Cup.

The pair could now reunite at the San Siro as Conte looks to improve his midfield options, according to Gazzetta Italia (via The Sun).

Inter are also in talks to sign Brescia wonderkid Sandro Tonali, who could form a world-class partnership with Kante if the Italian side are successful.

Kante has had a troublesome season with Chelsea. His fitness has been plagued by injury, meaning he’s only started 20 games.

The box-to-box midfielder is normally a first-team regular at the club, but he could see his place taken if Chelsea manage to land Declan Rice.

Kante will also have to compete with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Billy Gilmour when he returns to full fitness. This means the player could be forced to move to Italy.

Kante may be sold by manager Frank Lampard in order to raise funds for the Rice transfer.

The Englishman could cost £80 million, as London rivals West Ham aren’t keen to let their star midfielder leave.

Chelsea have been busy this summer strengthening their squad ahead of the next campaign. They signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax back in February for a reported £33 million.

They also brought in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The German international looked set on a move to Anfield before Chelsea signed him for around £54 million. Werner has already revealed his strong relationship with manager Frank Lampard.

After spending roughly £87 million on two players, Lampard will now have to overhaul his squad before signing anyone else.

Kante could be just one of multiple players set to leave this transfer window.

Marcos Alonso, Emeron Palmieri, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andreas Christensen have all been linked with transfers away from London.

Chelsea are currently linked with goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as they look to replace the underperforming Arrizabalaga.