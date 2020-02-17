Inter Milan ‘plotting summer move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’

Inter Milan are ‘plotting a summer move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’ as Antonio Conte plans another transfer raid on the Premier League.

The former Chelsea boss has already signed Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young as well as Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses on loan too, and now he is reportedly keen to add the Gunners forward to his attack.

Aubameyang, 30, is in the final 18 months of his contract at the north London club and is believed to be unsure about staying, according to the Mirror.

Barcelona had expressed an interest, but are now understood to be looking at Inter’s Lautaro Martinez.

Aubameyang would join ex-Manchester United man Lukaku up front for the San Siro outfit, who look set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Inter are currently top of Serie A, while Arsenal are 11th in the Premier League and unlikely to play in Europe’s premier club competition come 2020-21.

But Arsenal will likely be tough in negotiations over the Gabonese forward, who has already snubbed an offer of £350,000-a-week to stay.

The club’s head of football Raul Sanllehi does not want players to get to the last year of their contracts to stop a repeat of losing Aaron Ramsey to Juventus for free last summer.

There could also be trouble over Aubameyang’s price tag, with the Gunners expected to want around £70million for him.

Earlier this week, Arsenal legend Paul Merson said the club should let Aubameyang go for free after next season if his goals get them back in the Champions League.

Merson, who scored 78 goals in 327 appearances for Arsenal from 1985 to 1997, told Sky Sports: ‘I thought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be about 31, 32 when he left, and if I was Arsenal I’d keep him in the summer.

‘I’d keep him and say, you know what, give him what you can next year and get us into the Champions League and you can go for free. It’s hard to buy goals, and he’s a natural scorer.

‘Gabriel Martinelli could be a top player and I like him, but if I keep Aubameyang I’ve got 15-20 goals, and that’s some doing.’

He added that asking 18-year-old Brazilian Martinelli to do that would be unfair.