Inter Milan ‘schedule Christian Eriksen medical for Monday’… but face competition from Barcelona

Barcelona have made a surprise late enquiry about Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Talks have been ongoing with Inter Milan over a £17.5million transfer with the Italians still to agree structure of the deal.

Barcelona, who were initially interested in taking Eriksen on a free in the summer, have now entered the fray to sign him this month.

The Danish playmaker is out of contract in north London this summer and has been keen on leaving during January.

Eriksen has made 27 appearances for Spurs so far this season but scored only three times during a turbulent campaign for the 2019 Champions League finalists.

Inter have already confirmed the loan arrival of Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses during the January transfer window.

Tottenham are keen to recoup any money they can for the midfielder rather than see him disappear for nothing.

Jose Mourinho has used Eriksen sporadically since taking the helm but has never been under any illusion that the player is likely to leave.

The transfer window is closing in eight days so any business will have to be conducted swiftly.