Inter Milan ‘to demand Barcelona include Antoine Griezmann in any deal for Lautaro Martinez’

Inter Milan will demand that Barcelona include Antoine Griezmann in any potential transfer deal for their star striker Lautaro Martinez.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant season in Italy with 16 goals in all competitions and is thought to be Barca’s No 1 target for the summer.

But Inter are reluctant to let Martinez go without finding a suitable replacement.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward can be bought for £93.4million during a two-week span in July but the Catalan giants are reluctant to meet that fee due to Financial Fair Play rules.

Tuttosport claim that Barca will instead offer players such as Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena, Philippe Coutinho and Jean-Clair Todibo in exchange for the striker.

However, the Turin Daily report that Inter would demand the inclusion of Griezmann in any potential potential deal.

The Frenchman joined Barca last summer but has not hit the ground running in the style many expected.

The 28-year-old has only managed 12 goals in 32 appearances and could favour a new challenge in Serie A.

Martinez has not given any indication that he wants to depart the San Siro amid speculation he holds a desire to link up with Lionel Messi.

Barca are still looking to sign a striker for the remainder of the current campaign despite the transfer window being shut.

Injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have left them short of options up front and special La Liga guidelines allow them to recruit a forward from another Spanish club or any player out of contract.

However, anyone they do sign would not be able to play in the Champions League.