Inter Milan vs. Juventus: TONIGHT’S Italian Super Cup final live stream, TV channel, team news, and kickoff time

JUVENTUS will face Inter Milan in a crucial Italian Super Cup match at the San Siro this evening.

While Inter have been in excellent form this season and appear to be on track to win their second consecutive Serie A title, Juventus have been a shell of their former selves.

Max Allegri’s team is currently in fifth place, but they did pull off a stunning comeback against Roma in the league last weekend, which could signal a change in fortunes for the rest of the season.

Inter, on the other hand, is the team to beat in Italy, with supporters hoping to see their team win another Scudetto.

But first, there’s the Italian Super Cup to contend with.

Federico Chiesa’s injury is the major concern for Juventus, as it has been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to replace Leonardo Bonucci after he recovers from Covid-19.

Following Edin Dzeko’s return to action last week, Inter Milan will start Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko up front.

Inter will also welcome back Hakan Calhanoglu after serving a suspension.

