Inter Milan ‘waiting on reply’ from Manchester United winger Tahith Chong after £1.2m-a-year offer

Inter Milan are waiting to hear back from Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong having allegedly offered him a five-year deal worth £1.2million per season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old will become a free agent in the summer when his contract at Old Trafford expires and he has shown no desire to sign a new deal to remain with the Premier League side.

Juventus are also eyeing a move for the United starlet, but it is Inter who appear to have moved ahead in the race for the 20-year-old Dutchman after reportedly meeting his representatives in January.

The report claims that Chong has received an offer starting at £1.2m a-year contract plus bonuses.

That will then gradually rise over the coming years and develop into a £2.1m deal in his fifth season at San Siro.

Gazzetta claim Inter now await a reply from the player, who has played five times for Manchester United this season and has a total of 12 appearances for the Red Devils.

The news comes a couple of days after reports that talks were progressing well between the two parties.

But FCInterNews.it claimed that despite the fact the club were edging closer to meeting his salary demands £1.7m plus bonuses, they are still some way off from agreeing a deal.

However, should a deal be completed, Chong would become the fourth United player in recent memory to join Antonio Conte’s side.

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter for £74m last summer, and was joined by Alexis Sanchez who moved to San Siro on loan.

And Ashley Young was reunited with his former teammates in January when he was drafted in by Conte for £1.5m.