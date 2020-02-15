Inter Milan will ‘never give up’ after AC Milan win, claims Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has hailed Inter Milan’s mental strength after their stunning comeback against AC Milan.

Inter went into half-time 2-0 behind but scored four goals without reply — capped by Lukaku’s added-time header — to win the game and climb above Juventus to the top of Serie A.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij before Lukaku’s late intervention meant they picked up a crucial three points.

That came despite Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagging in the first-half, with the Swede assisting the first goal.

And Lukaku praised the manner in which his team-mates responded to the early set-back to win the game 4-2.

‘We did really well during the second half. They played well during the first half, as we left them too much space and we struggled,’ Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia.

‘However, we came out well after the interval. We completed the comeback and we’re delighted with the win.

‘I think that everyone has seen this team’s mentality, we never give up and we’re always looking to win.

‘I’m here to win and my only aim is to help the team get results. I want to thank all of the fans, my team-mates, Mister [Antonio] Conte and all of his backroom staff for the support that they’re giving me.’

Lukaku bagged his 17th goal of the campaign in the win, which saw them overtake both Lazio and Juventus.

Inter could now nab their first Serie A crown in a decade if they continue to impress for the rest of the season.

Inter manager Conte refused to get carried away with title talk after the win. ‘Scudetto? I say it is still too early to talk about things we can dream of today,’ Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

‘It’s inevitable that this period of 10 games will be quite intense.

‘If after this period we will still be there, we will be able to say more about our potential and possibilities, perhaps different from the beginning.

‘Already on Wednesday there is the Coppa Italia (semi-final) against Napoli, then Lazio, who have always been strong. It takes patience and it takes time.’

And he suggested afterwards that he did not deserve much credit for the manner in which Inter turned the game around.

‘The credit goes to the kids because, beyond the result, being able to resist the blows in times of difficulty means wanting to grow and do something good,’ said Conte.

‘There was no need to talk so much during the interval. When we are in difficulty we must be very clear.

‘I first had responsibility for the fact that we were behind and how we were playing in the first half.

‘So we united to get out of difficult situations. We will have to keep this in mind for the future.’

But De Vrij, who scored Inter’s third goal on the night, suggested Conte had helped them come back from two goals down. He told Inter TV: ‘The coach made us understand what he wanted and where to improve during the break, fortunately we scored two goals in quick succession and we were back in the game. We won.

‘The goals were incredible feelings and memories that will last forever. Winning is a unique feeling.

‘It’s tight in the table so we have to continue like this and win our games. We’ll start focusing on Napoli now because it won’t be an easy game on Wednesday.’