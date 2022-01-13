Inter Milan’s Bastoni appears to SLAP Juventus’ Weston McKennie in the face in the box, but is not penalized.

Bastoni of Inter Milan appears to SLAP Juventus’ Weston McKennie in the face in the box, but escapes punishment.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan appears to have gotten away with one.

During his team’s dramatic Italian Super Cup victory on Wednesday, the defender has been accused of SLAPPING Juventus star Weston McKennie.

As a cross was swung into the box, Bastoni appeared to catch the Juve winger in the face.

The ball was safely collected by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but McKennie was seen collapsing near the penalty spot.

Bastoni, an Italy international, appeared to have his eyes on the ball, but his errant arm prompted fans to speculate that the contact was intentional.

At the San Siro, however, referee Daniele Doveri saw nothing wrong and allowed play to continue.

Inter went on to win the Italian Super Cup with a late 2-1 victory.

It was their first win in the competition in 11 years, and it came against the team with the most championships.

Alexis Sanchez sealed the victory in extra time with a close-range prod, just as the game appeared to be heading to penalties.

On 25 minutes, McKennie put Turin ahead, but their happiness was short-lived.

In a tense first half, Lautaro Martinez equalized from the penalty spot just ten minutes later.

However, as the Serie A giants approached extra-time, the game became more cagey.

Sanchez pounced on an Alex Sandro howler to hire home and send the home fans into a frenzy with the score still 1-1.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.