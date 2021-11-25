Inter Milan’s chief reveals he is ‘optimistic’ about Brozovic signing a new contract, causing a transfer blow for Newcastle.

Inter Milan chief claims he is ‘optimistic’ about Brozovic signing new contract, causing Newcastle to suffer a transfer blow.

NEWCASTLE have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic, a Croatian midfielder.

The Magpies had planned to sign the Inter Milan midfielder in January, as his current deal expires in June 2022.

Inter were initially hesitant to meet Brozovic’s £5 million-per-year wage demands, but talks with the player and his lawyer are expected to be completed soon.

The Italian giants now believe they can keep the 29-year-old and complete the deal before the end of the year.

“I’m optimistic for Brozovic to sign a deal,” club CEO Giuseppe Marotta stated.

This season, the midfielder has made 18 appearances for Inter, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

He always preferred to stay in Italy because he adores Milan and his family is already settled there.

PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the Croatian.

Following their £300 million Saudi takeover, the Magpies intend to spend heavily on both transfer fees and wages.

They currently have six points in the Premier League table and are the only team that has yet to win a game this season.

Following the departure of Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe was named as the club’s new manager earlier this month.

In order to lift Newcastle out of the relegation zone, he is expected to be given £50 million to spend in the January transfer window.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]