Inter striker Lautaro Martinez ‘lined up for Barcelona move in June’

Barcelona are set to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer and active his £92million release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The in-form hitman is attracting interest from a number of big European clubs, with Real Madrid also planning a bid for Martinez at the end of the season.

Should Barca complete a move for the Argentinian he would take one of their three quota places for non-EU players.

With Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal taking two and the third earmarked for B team prospect Ronald Araujo, the club may have to move on one of their current players to accommodate Martinez.

The La Liga champions have also drawn up a list of strikers to sign as emergency cover after injuries struck down Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this season, leaving them short of attacking options.

Getafe’s Angel, 32, Lucas Perez of Alaves, 26-year-old Loren Moron of Betis and Levante’s 29-year-old striker Roger Marti are all under consideration as Barcelona seek to use the emergency signing clause this month.

These are all understood to be short-term options, with Martinez’s arrival in the summer seen as the long-term solution.