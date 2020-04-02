Interview with Bachmann / Lehmann – «And she fouled me too!» – Nati couple with a difference – Sport

The two national players Ramona Bachmann and Alisha Lehmann talk about their last duel, juggling tricks and April fools’ jokes at Insta Live.

Alisha Lehmann does not like to remember this Sunday. “We said that we don’t talk about it,” the 21-year-old from Bern says, exasperated. And then I can laugh about it.

This means the Sunday of February 2nd of this year. When football was still at a standstill due to the corona pandemic, Lehmann met Chelsea with her West Ham United in the city derby, and thus met her partner Ramona Bachmann. The devastating verdict from the perspective of the East London women: 0: 8.

Alisha was not so happy after the defeat.

“Of course, we set fire to each other before the game,” says Bachmann. “Alisha wasn’t so happy after the defeat.” Probably also because her partner had still met herself. “And she fouled me too!” Lehmann throws in between. She then had to withdraw for half an hour, but then everything was fine again.

The fine blade against the boom

On the sports field in Biglen, Bern, where the conversation takes place, the various strengths of the two football professionals are also an issue. Bachmann is the trickier of the two. To prove it, the 29-year-old shows some of her juggling skills.

Lehmann had the better shot for this, was “the powerful shot”. In the “Latten Challenge”, however, her nerves fail and she makes two attempts next to the aluminum. “It worked better in the dress rehearsal,” she says with a laugh.

In the video above you can see which April joke the two are on and who always wins in the card game.