IOC member Hoevertsz assures: ‘Qualified athletes keep their ticket’

Another aspect: who can participate? Many athletes had already qualified for the Games that would start on July 24, others are still in the middle of their qualifying process. “We already talked about that on Sunday and we then agreed that the 57% who have already qualified will be respected. That will remain.”

43% of the available places at the Games have yet to be distributed. “A whole new qualifying process has to be set up for that. At least, new dates have to be found for the qualifying tournaments. And perhaps additional qualifying places will be added. We need to look into that.”

Lawyers, experts and doctors

Hoevertsz calls the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games – a name that will be maintained, even if the medals will not be distributed until 2021 – a good and wise decision. “The positive thing is that everyone agrees that the Games should go on. If we keep that in mind, all those other aspects will come together.”

“Leave that to the IOC and the entire group of lawyers, experts and doctors. To make things even more complicated, we still don’t know how the corona virus will develop.”