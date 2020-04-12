IOC President: How does a bogeyman feeling, Mr. Bach?

I.The Olympic House in Lausanne is vacant. The bulk of the 500 approximately staff members at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have actually been working in the home office since March 16 due to the corona pandemic. This additionally applies to President Thomas Bach.

From his private refuge on Lake Geneva, the Franke takes care of the Olympic motion with video clip and telephone meetings. After the post ponement of the Tokyo Olympics by one year into the summer season of 2021, it encounters an unmatched obstacle. Behind the IOC chief are the most unstable weeks of his seven-year term. The seasoned sports official not just got applause for his dilemma administration.

GLOBE ON SUNDAY: Mr. Bach, just how do you feel as the biggest bogeyman in globe sporting activity?