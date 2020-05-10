IOC to discuss providing financial support to international federations

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been discussing how it might help international sport federations overcome financial losses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization revealed on its website.

“We are conscious of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the International Federations (IFs) and have already started discussions with them on a case-by-case basis as the needs of each IF are different,” the IOC said in a Q&A release.

“Following those discussions over the next few weeks, we will understand the landscape, and the IOC will be able to know more the role it can play in addressing the situation and how to give the IFs support, including accessing government and other support programmes which may be available.”

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 has caused financial difficulties to some federations which rely on the financial dividends of the Olympic Games, and the widespread global cancelation and postponement of sporting events has exacerbated the situation.