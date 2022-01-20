Ion Tiriac, a Romanian tennis legend, is worth FOUR TIMES what Federer is worth, is a self-described playboy, and collects cars.

Ion Tiriac, a Romanian tennis legend, is FOUR TIMES more valuable than Federer, is a self-proclaimed playboy, and collects cars.

Ion Tiriac is the most wealthy athlete in the world today, surpassing even Roger Federer and Michael Jordan.

The 82-year-old Romanian tennis legend began his career in the 1960s as a singles player before switching to men’s doubles and teaming up with Ilie Nastase.

Before he retired in 1979, they won the French Open together in 1970, the highlight of the Brașov Bulldozer’s playing career.

Tiriac won around £150,000 in prize money during his career, but it’s what he made off the court that’s truly remarkable.

It was in business that he amassed a fortune estimated to be in the region of £1.2 billion.

The money began to flow in after clever licensing, the establishment of Romania’s first private bank, and the establishment of retail, insurance, auto leasing, and airline companies.

Here’s how Tiriac became the world’s wealthiest athlete, worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer.

Tiriac switched from tennis to coaching after he retired his racket.

Nastase, Manuel Orantes, Adriano Panatta, Guillermo Vilas, Henri Leconte, and a young Boris Becker were among those he took under his wing.

Tiriac, on the other hand, had more ambitious tennis plans.

With the emergence of a slew of new stars, he predicted that the game would only grow in popularity.

As a result, he purchased licenses for a number of professional tournaments and then auctioned them off to cities like Stuttgart, Hanover, and Madrid.

He would later go on to create the Mutua Madrid Open ATP masters tennis tournament, which he still owns today.

Romania left communism in 1990, as the fall of the Berlin Wall in East Germany began to have an impact on neighboring countries.

Tiriac saw it as the ideal opportunity to put some money into his homeland and established the Tiriac Bank, the country’s first private bank.

More money was invested in Tiriac Holdings Ltd’s other businesses, including retail, insurance, auto leasing, airlines, and more.

The umbrella of the company.

By 2005, his net worth was estimated to be around £650 million.

Two years later, he became the first Romanian to be listed among the world’s billionaires, at No. 840.

“It doesn’t matter how much money a businessman has, it matters how much money he has access to,” Tiriac always said.

Property is always a money-maker for the wealthy, and Tiriac has made a real estate investment.

He owns a massive residential complex in Bucharest with luxury homes that have been sold to Romania’s wealthiest people.

Inside, you’ll find the exquisite Stejarii country club, which is exclusive to members and offers a variety of sporting opportunities.

Tiriac is a place…

