Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Signs New Contract

Kirk Ferentz is staying at Iowa after a fantastic 23rd season that saw the Hawkeyes go 10-4 and make appearances in the Big Ten title game and the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa announced a new contract extension for their longtime coach on Friday.

According to the report, the contract runs through the 2029 season and includes a (dollar)7 million annual salary.

Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time wins leader and the FBS’s longest-serving coach. Despite going over 15 years without winning a Big Ten championship, he has only had one losing season in the last 20 years.

By extending Ferentz’s contract until 2029, Iowa has virtually ensured that he will remain the Hawkeyes’ head coach for the rest of his coaching career.

That’s not a bad thing, considering how they’ve been playing in recent years.

