Ipcioglu, a Turkish skier, has advanced to the final of the 4 Hills Tournament.

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, a Turkish skier, reached the final of the Three Hills ski jumping competition.

On Monday, the qualifying round for the tournament’s third stage took place in Innsbruck, Austria.

Ipcioglu placed 38th out of 78 competitors with a 119-meter jump, earning a spot in the final.

With a 105.5-meter jump, another Turkish athlete, Muhammed Irfan Cintimar, came in 64th.