Iran cancels Igor Kolakovic contract

The Iran Volleyball Federation has officially terminated the contract of Igor Kolakovic, Tehran Times daily reported on Tuesday.

The coach’s current contract runs until September but the two parties reached an agreement to bring an end to their cooperation following cancellation of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League and the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan due to coronavirus outbreak.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games and finished fifth behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia.

In Tokyo, Iran will meet Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.