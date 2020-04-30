Iran linked with Stramaccioni for national soccer coach

The Iran Football Federation has been reportedly linked with bringing in Italian Andrea Stramaccioni to coach the national team, Team Melli, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to western media, the Iranian federation has been in negotiations with the Italian coach, said Tasnim.

Stramaccioni left Iran’s Esteghlal soccer club in December after the Iranian club failed to respect contractual obligations.

Now, he has reportedly been nominated to replace Dragan Skocic at the helm of Team Melli.

Iran’s national soccer team has four must-win games ahead of them in the 2022 World qualifiers against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq.