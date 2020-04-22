Iranian female referee eager to officiate at World Cup

Iranian female futsal referee Zari Fathi says she wants to officiate at the FIFA World Cup, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Fathi has previously officiated at the Asian Women’s Championship.

“When I started my career, my goals were small but now I am looking forward to the big goals and want to officiate at the FIFA World Cup,” she was quoted as saying.

She said during the the coronavirus outbreak she “stay home and train to keep my readiness. Aerobic exercise can help the athletes to stay fit.”