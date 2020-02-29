Iran’s new guided rocket kit is really bad news for Israel

Core point: Iran has often made suspicious claims about the development of new weapons, so these reports should be viewed with skepticism.

Iran has launched a kit that appears to convert unguided missiles from surface to surface into guided weapons.

The Labeik kit “looked similar to the steering units of the Fateh-110 family of solid rockets, even though the four triangular control surfaces were inverted,” said Jane’s Defense Weekly, who parade her analysis based on Iranian military television material earlier this month. “As with the Fateh 110 family, these would be placed between the rocket engine and the warhead to control the projectile. They appeared to be compatible with the 610-millimeter diameter of the Zelzal heavy artillery rocket. “

This development is troubling Israeli military experts, who find that Hezbollah – Iran’s surrogate army in Lebanon – has an estimated arsenal of 150,000 missiles aimed at Israel. At the moment most are “stupid” weapons. “There is nothing new in the retrofit itself, they have been doing it for years and they have already shown retrofit kits for the Fateh 110 missile family,” said Uzi Rubin, the Times of Israel anti-missile defense expert.

