Ireland 19-12 Scotland: Sexton inspires hard-fought victory for hosts in Six Nations opener

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend jumped to the defence of skipper Stuart Hogg for the incredible blunder which cost the visitors dear in Dublin.

Hogg, who had pleaded with Townsend for the chance to lead his country, was gift-wrapped a golden chance to mark the occasion by scoring his side’s only try of the game.

But, with Ireland leading 13-6, the full-back inexplicably dropped the ball as he was about to touch down and with that went Scotland’s chances of victory.

Hogg’s nightmare contrasted with the fortunes of Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton, who scored all his side’s points with a converted try and four penalties to get new coach Andy Farrell off to a winning start.

All Scotland’s points had come from the boot of Adam Hastings ending a run of 19 consecutive Six Nations matches in which the Scots have crossed the try line.

Hogg wasn’t the only player guilty of big errors in a game which the Scotland ought to have won, and Townsend was not prepared to lay into his new captain.

‘Stuart was outstanding,’ said Townsend. ‘He led the team really well the past two weeks. He was probably excited for scoring the try and it’s not like him.

‘We had a number of other occasions close to the try line — whether it was the ball-carrier presenting the ball better, 50-50 decisions from the referee that didn’t go our way, or ourselves not getting speed to contact.’

Hogg said: ‘It was just a schoolboy error. I’m gutted with how that happened. I just need to get on with it.’

As for Ireland, they ushered in the Farrell era with a hard-fought victory, though it came at a price with Caelan Doris, Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong all leaving the field with injuries. Both teams were desperate for fast starts to the championship after disappointing World Cups but it was Ireland who looked the rustier.

And not for the first time it was Lions’ star Sexton who came to their rescue.

He scored the game’s only try — a slick pass from Cian Healy and a dummy run from Jordan Larmour creating the space for the skipper to go in — and was accuracy itself with the boot.

Farrell said: ‘Johnny hasn’t played for a long time and he goes out and puts in a performance like that. It was outstanding for him.