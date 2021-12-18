Irem Yaman, a former world champion in taekwondo from Turkey, has retired from the sport.

Irem Yaman, a world champion in taekwondo from Turkey, has retired from the sport.

In the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships, she wins gold in the women’s 62kg category.

Yaman thanked her family, trainer, and supporters on social media when she announced her retirement on Saturday.

Yaman won gold in the women’s 62 kg division at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester, England.