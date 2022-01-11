Irving scores 22 points in his season debut, leading the Nets to a 129-121 victory over the Pacers, despite being unvaccinated.

Irving scores 22 points in his season debut as the Nets defeat the Pacers 129-121.

With 24 wins and 12 losses this season, the Nets are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121 late Wednesday, thanks to Kyrie Irving’s 22 points in his season debut.

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Irving had 22 points and four assists, while Kevin Durant added 39 points to lead the Nets.

Irving, 29, was not allowed to play in Brooklyn because he refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and did not meet the city’s vaccination requirements.

For games in New York, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada, NBA players must be vaccinated.

Irving was brought back as a “part-time player” by the Nets in December, at least for away games.

For the Pacers, who have now lost six straight games, Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

For the losing team, Lance Stephenson also scored 30 points.

the following are the outcomes:

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons 140-111.

106-116 in favor of the Orlando Magic over the Philadelphia 76ers.

111-114 in favor of the Washington Wizards over the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio Spurs 97-99 Boston Celtics

121-129, Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors – Dallas Mavericks: 99-82

111-117 in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks over the Toronto Raptors.

98-90, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

109-115 in favor of the Denver Nuggets over the Utah Jazz.

109-115 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

102-108 Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks