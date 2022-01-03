Irving, the unvaccinated star of the Brooklyn Nets, could make his season debut as early as Wednesday.

Irving, the unvaccinated star of the Brooklyn Nets, could play as soon as Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving missed 35 games for the Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season, but is expected to play against the Indiana Pacers in January.

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated All-Star point guard, is expected to play his first NBA game on Wednesday, according to an NBA insider.

“Sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut against the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday,” Shams Charania tweeted.

Irving is expected to return to the Nets on Wednesday after missing the first 35 games of the season, according to Charania.

In January, the Nets will travel to Indiana to face the Pacers.

The 29-year-old could make his season debut at No. 5, where he has never played before.

The Nets will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Monday, prior to their game against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Irving is unable to play in Brooklyn because he has not met the city’s vaccination requirements.

NBA players must be vaccinated to play in New York, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada, according to local policies.

Irving was brought back as a “part-time player” by the Nets in December, at least for away games.

The seven-time All-Star signed up for the NBA’s health and safety protocols before Christmas, and then attended practice last week.

Despite not having Irving this season, the Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Brooklyn won 23 games while losing 11 more.

Irving, who has previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, is a well-known NBA player.

With the Cavaliers, he won the NBA title in 2016.