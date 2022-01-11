Irving, the unvaccinated star of the Brooklyn Nets, may make his season debut on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving missed 35 games for the Nets during the 2021-22 NBA season, but he is expected to play against the Indiana Pacers in January.

An NBA insider said on Monday that Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated All-Star point guard, could play his first NBA game on Wednesday.

“Sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers,” Shams Charania wrote on Twitter.

Irving is expected to return to the Nets on Wednesday after missing the first 35 games of the season, according to Charania.

The Nets will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Monday before facing the Pacers on Wednesday.

Irving is unable to play in Brooklyn due to a lack of vaccinations required by the city.

NBA players must be vaccinated in order to play in New York, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada, according to local policies.

Irving was brought back as a “part-time player” by the Nets in December, at least for away games.

The seven-time All-Star entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols before Christmas, and then attended practice last week.

Despite not having Irving this season, the Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn had a record of 23 wins and 11 losses.

Irving is a well-known NBA player who has previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

With the Cavaliers, he won the NBA championship in 2016.