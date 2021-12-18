Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star, intends to return for away games.

Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star, is planning a comeback for road games.

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in the 2021-22 season.

ANKARA (TURKEY) ANKARA (TURKEY) ANKARA (TURKEY

The Brooklyn Nets plan to bring back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a “part-time player” on Friday because the 29-year-old has not yet received his coronavirus vaccination.

Irving will play in “games outside of New York,” according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

Irving is still unable to play for the Brooklyn Nets due to his failure to comply with the vaccination requirements of New York City.

In some cities, such as New York and San Francisco, players must have the vaccine before playing on their home turf.

“Until now, Irving has refused to comply with New York City mandates and become vaccinated in order to play home games, but the turbulence of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider their preseason decision to fully sideline Irving, according to sources,” Wojnarowski said, adding that he needs time to make his season debut.

Irving must pass a series of coronavirus tests before reuniting with the Nets, after which he must practice to get back into game shape.

“The Nets haven’t seen him work out in a while and aren’t sure how he’s doing.”

Wojnarowski stated, “He’ll take his time getting back into shape.”

“Once he gets back, he’ll have to test every day as if he hadn’t been vaccinated.”

The seven-time All-Star did not play in the 2021-22 season due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the virus.

Furthermore, he was unable to attend the team’s practice due to New York City health protocols.

Irving is a well-known NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in the past.

In 2016, his Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship.