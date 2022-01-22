Is Arsenal vs Burnley on TV? Find out where to watch the Premier League match, as well as the channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news.

Is Arsenal vs Burnley on TV? If so, what channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news are available for this Premier League match.

Arsenal takes on Burnley in the Premier League as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

After controversially canceling their game against Tottenham last weekend, the Gunners have not played a Premier League match since New Year’s Day.

However, they made a disappointing return to action on Thursday, losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Burnley, meanwhile, is fighting to avoid relegation and has been the subject of a cancellation controversy of their own.

The Clarets have only played 17 Premier League games so far, with games against Leicester and Watford being rescheduled in the last week.

After being sent off against Liverpool, Thomas Partey will miss this game for Arsenal, much to Mikel Arteta’s chagrin.

Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny and Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe are still at AFCON.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s heart exams revealed that he is “completely healthy,” but he may still be unpopular with Arteta after being stripped of the captaincy last month.

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, and Bernd Leno have all been ruled out of the competition.

Burnley’s recovery from the Covid crisis remains to be seen.

Players like Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil, Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters, and Matej Vydra are thought to be affected.

Conor Roberts and Ashley Barnes are both injured, and Maxwel Cornet is with the Ivory Coast at the AFCON.

