Is Arsenal vs Sunderland a go? Carabao Cup live stream, TV channel, and team news for the quarter-finals

In their Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates, Arsenal will face Sunderland.

The Black Cats are the competition’s only non-Premier League club, and they currently sit third in League One as they fight for promotion.

The match is currently scheduled to take place, despite the fact that football authorities are closely monitoring the rise in Covid cases across the Premier League and the Football League.

The Gunners have regained their form under Mikel Arteta and are now fourth in the Premier League.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Arsenal will face Sunderland on Tuesday, December 21.

At 7:45 p.m., the game will begin.

The venue is the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Sunderland has sold out all 5,200 seats in the away end.

Arsenal will face Sunderland in a live match on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

At 7 p.m., Sky Sports will start broadcasting.

Nicolas Pepe could return to Arteta’s starting lineup if he shuffles his pack.

Former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on the other hand, is set to miss out once more due to disciplinary issues.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga have been ruled out.

After suffering an injury in the weekend’s draw with Ipswich, Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku is set to miss the game for the visitors.

Arsenal will win by a margin of 16 points.

132

Sunderland has a 161 percent chance of winning.

(Betfair’s odds)