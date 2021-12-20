Is Arsenal vs Sunderland a go? Carabao Cup live stream, TV channel, and team news information for the quarter-finals.

Arsenal will face Sunderland in a Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.

The Black Cats are the competition’s only non-Premier League club, and they currently sit third in League One as they fight for promotion.

The match is currently scheduled to take place, despite the fact that football authorities continue to closely monitor the increase in Covid cases across the Premier League and the Football League.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, have regained their form and are now fourth in the Premier League.

Arsenal will face Sunderland on Tuesday, December 21.

The game begins at 7.45 p.m.

The venue is the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Sunderland’s 5,200 away end seats have all been sold out.

Arsenal will face Sunderland live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

At 7 p.m., Sky Sports will begin their coverage.

Nicolas Pepe may return to Arteta’s starting lineup if he shuffles his lineup.

Former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, is expected to miss out once more due to disciplinary issues.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga are out.

After suffering an injury in the weekend’s draw with Ipswich, Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku is set to miss the game for the visitors.

