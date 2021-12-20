Is Arsenal vs Sunderland a go? Carabao Cup live stream, TV channel, and team news information for the quarter-finals.

Is Arsenal vs Sunderland a go? Live stream, TV channel, and team news for the Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal will face Sunderland in a Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.

The Black Cats are the only non-Premier League club left in the competition, and they are currently in third place in League One, battling for promotion.

The match is currently scheduled to take place, despite the fact that football authorities are closely monitoring the rise in Covid cases across the Premier League and the Football League.

The Gunners have regained their form under Mikel Arteta and are now fourth in the Premier League.

The match between Arsenal and Sunderland will take place on Tuesday, December 21.

At 7:45 p.m., the game will begin.

The venue is the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Sunderland has sold out all 5,200 seats in the away end.

Arsenal will face Sunderland in a live match on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

At 7 p.m., Sky Sports will start broadcasting.

Arteta is expected to shuffle his lineup, which could mean Nicolas Pepe returns to the starting lineup.

Former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, is expected to miss out once more due to disciplinary issues.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Pablo Mari and Sambi Albert Lokonga have been ejected.

After suffering an injury in the weekend’s draw with Ipswich, Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku is set to miss the game for the visitors.

Arsenal will win by a margin of 16 points.

132 draw

Sunderland to win by 161 points.

