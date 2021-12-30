Is Ben Roethlisberger calling it a day in the NFL?

Is Ben Roethlisberger calling it quits in the NFL?

Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, was drafted in 2004.

However, the NFL star claims that his time with the Steelers could be coming to an end as early as January 3, 2022.

On Thursday, December 30th, 2021, while speaking to the press, the quarterback hinted that Monday, January 3rd, could be his final game of the season and career.

“I never speak in definites or guarantees,” Big Ben said during a press conference.

“However, looking at the big picture, all signs point to this being it,” he continued.

“Regular season, that is,” Roethlisberger continued. “I know we still have a chance to get a playoff game there if things go our way and we take care of business and things have to happen.”

“However, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of the regular season, all signs point to this being it,” the NFL player concluded.

With the Steelers, Big Ben has two Super Bowl titles and is the youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl, ahead of Tom Brady.

His first came in 2005, and his second in 2008, before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger was a member of the Steelers for 18 seasons, the most by any NFL player with a single team.

Big Ben was always a Steeler, from the beginning of his NFL career to the end.

Roethlisberger has delivered a slew of memorable quotes about his game during his time in the NFL.

“I know I’ll never win league MVP or passing title,” he says of his overall play.

That isn’t why I participate in the game.

I strive to win games and championships in football.”

“If I get nervous for a game, they usually go away after the first play,” he said of his Super Bowl victories in 2006 and 2008.

It was never going to go away for the Super Bowl.”

“People don’t realize I’m actually mobile, athletic, and strong-armed,” he says.