Is Billie Jean King married and who is she?

BILLIE JEAN KING is a former American tennis player who was once ranked No. 1 in the world.

She has been married twice in her lifetime.

King, who was born on November 22, 1943, is regarded as one of the world’s best tennis players.

She won 39 Grand Slam titles before retiring in 1990, 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles.

She also played Bobby Riggs in the highly publicized Battle Of The Sexes tennis match in 1973, which is still remembered as one of the most watched televised sports events of all time.

Because of Riggs’ reputation as a self-proclaimed male chauvinist, who was frequently referred to as “Bobby ‘No-Broad-Can-Beat-Me’ Riggs,” this match became one of the most iconic matches in women’s sports history.

The match took place one year after Title IX, which prohibits federally funded educational institutions from discriminating against students or employees on the basis of gender.

She is also known for advocating for equal pay for women, and for helping the US Open become the first tournament to do so.

King has had two marriages throughout her life.

Larry King, an American attorney, real estate broker, promoter, and one of the founders of World Team Tennis, was King’s first husband.

After meeting at California State University, the former couple married from 1965 to 1987.

King remarried Ilana Kloss, 65, after her divorce from Larry.

Despite the fact that they didn’t marry until 2018, the couple had been secretly dating for four decades.

King addressed the marriage for the first time in her autobiography, All In, published in 2021, revealing that only three people were aware of it beforehand.

“No one hurled rice or smashed wedding cake in the face of the other,” King wrote.

“One bride wore jeans and a lovely red scarf, while the other wore a black shirt, a comfortable warm-up suit, and pearls — ha! — a personal touch of glamour that Ilana teases me about.”

She then discussed why it took her 42 years in an interview with PEOPLE.

In August 2021, King told PEOPLE, “I felt very married to Ilana, whether I had a piece of paper or not.”

“However, I had a hard time trusting people, so putting my faith in Ilana meant a lot to me.”

“Years from now, I never want anyone to question how much I was committed to you,” she wrote in her book.

King also revealed that she didn’t do so in front of the public…

