Is Chelsea vs Chesterfield on TV tonight? Find out the channel, live stream, team news, and kick-off time for the FA Cup third round match.

Is Chelsea vs Chesterfield on TV? Find out about the channel, live stream, team news, and kick-off time for tonight’s FA Cup third-round match.

TONIGHT, CHELSEA will face National League side Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

After losing 1-0 to Leicester in last year’s Wembley showpiece, the Blues have now lost their last two FA Cup finals in a row.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

When Chesterfield travels to West London for a crucial match against last season’s Champions League winners, they will be hoping to pull off the first major upset of the competition.

And, as is customary for Thomas Tuchel’s team, Chelsea will aim to advance to the fourth round of the competition.

Because Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is away with Senegal for the AFCON, Thomas Tuchel will have to choose between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettenilli.

Kai Havertz, who broke his finger in the win over Tottenham in midweek, will miss the match.

Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James are also out of contention.

Coronavirus infects both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva.

Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale, two blues youngsters, are expected to start right away.

Kabongo Tshimanga, Chesterfield’s top scorer, will lead the away side’s attack.

*At the time of publication, Betfair’s odds were correct.