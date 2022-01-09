‘Is he still an Arsenal player?’ say fans as Arteta introduces Kolasinac in the final minutes of Forest’s defeat.

Mikel Arteta brought on Sead Kolasinac in the dying minutes of Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, leaving Arsenal supporters perplexed.

The Gunners were down 1-0 against the Championship side, with only Bernd Leno impressing.

Before Forest’s winner – scored by Lewis Grabban – Arteta had already substituted striker Alexandre Lacazette for midfielder Charlie Patino.

With Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard already on the pitch, the Emirates manager had no need to bring in any more senior attacking players.

Rather than signing an unproven youngster like Mika Biereth, Arteta opted for a forgotten man in left-back Kolasinac.

“Kolasinac??? He’s still an Arsenal player???” one perplexed fan tweeted after the Bosnian’s introduction.

“Down 1-0, 2 minutes to go, and you bring on Kolasinac…” wrote another.

“Why is Kolasinac still playing?? I don’t understand why he’s even training with the first team anymore,” a third complained.

“Kolasinac coming on was basically a plea for more players,” one said.

“The Kolasinac sub alone felt a lot like a ‘give me more players’ sort of move,” another agreed on Twitter.

However, Kolasinac, who spent part of last season on loan at Schalke, may not be at Arsenal for much longer.

According to L’Equipe, Marseille is interested in bringing Kolasinac to France after his contract expires in June.

After 19 games, the Ligue 1 giants are in third place in the table and could be in the Champions League next season, which would be a great opportunity for the left-back.

It’s certainly a more appealing proposition than Watford, who are already on the verge of being relegated to the Championship.

Claudio Ranieri, according to The Telegraph, is looking for a new defender as he fights to keep his team out of the relegation zone.

And the Bosnian is on the list of candidates to help shore up his shaky defense.

Arsenal desperately wanted to get rid of seven flops last summer, but clubs were put off by his £100,000-a-week wages.

