Is it possible that Max Verstappen’s F1 world title victory will be OVERTURNED as a result of the safety car overtaking Lewis Hamilton?

Is it possible that Max Verstappen’s F1 world title victory will be OVERTURNED as a result of his safety car overtaking of Lewis Hamilton?

After Max Verstappen appeared to pass Lewis Hamilton BEFORE the safety car had left the track, MERCEDES filed a protest with the F1 race stewards.

Pictures from the season finale at Yas Marina show Verstappen passing Hamilton BEFORE the safety car had officially left, despite Mercedes’ protests.

The Dutchman’s car’s onboard camera shows a clear track in front of him, with Hamilton’s car just visible to the left of the screen.

As a result, the photos appear to show Verstappen overtaking Hamilton before he was technically permitted to do so.

The shots were taken just before the safety car was to be removed.

“Although (VER) did, for a very short period of time, move slightly in front of (HAM), when both were accelerating and braking, moved back behind and not in front when the safety car period ended,” race stewards said.

After the incident, Mercedes filed two protests, and the saga appears to be dragging on well into the night.

They’re’related to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations,’ and they involve Vertsappen’s apparent overtaking and how some lapped cars were allowed to pass Hamilton while others weren’t before the race restarted.

If race stewards discover Verstappen broke any rules while overtaking, the result could have been dramatically OVERTURNED.

However, after the overtake protest was dismissed, the appeal on cars passing Hamilton was also dismissed by the stewards.

Verstappen’s status as world champion has been confirmed.

Until a late safety car allowed Verstappen to overtake Hamilton on the final lap of the race, Hamilton seemed destined to win a record eighth world championship.

He was leading in Abu Dhabi by more than ten seconds when Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers on lap 54, bringing out the safety car.

Verstappen was able to zero in on Hamilton, then use his fresher tyres to pull ahead of the seven-time world champion at the last possible moment.

He was able to close the gap after the stewards decided to allow lapped cars to pass Hamilton, leaving the Dutchman with a clear path ahead of him.

It came after stewards initially stated that lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would remain in formation.