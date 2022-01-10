Is it possible to advance to the AFCON last-16 knockout stage if you finish third?

Is third place enough to qualify for the AFCON last-16 knockout stage?

The Africa Cup of Nations has finally begun in Cameroon, after a long wait.

The hosts got off to a winning start, defeating Burkina Faso to take the lead in Group A.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

The tournament follows a familiar format, with the 24 nations divided into six groups of four – but will the third-place teams advance to the knockout stages?

The top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the knockout stages, similar to how Euro 2021 played out last year.

However, they will be joined in the last-16 stage by the four highest ranked third-place teams.

The bad news for those countries is that they will be up against a team that won their group.

It’s a simple knockout tournament until we get our finalists on February 6 once the competition reaches the last-16 stage.

If each tie ends in a tie, extra time and penalties are played, with a third-place playoff for the two losing semi-finalists.

Here in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast all of the group stages live.

Non-subscribers can watch the matches by purchasing a NOW TV pass.

The BBC will broadcast the final stages of the tournament live, as a special treat for viewers.

As a result, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final will be broadcast free of charge.