Is it possible to qualify for the AFCON last-16 knockout stage if you finish third in your group?

Is it possible to qualify for the AFCON last-16 knockout stage by finishing third in the group stage?

The Africa Cup of Nations has begun in Cameroon, after a long wait.

The hosts got off to a winning start with a win over Burkina Faso, putting them atop Group A.

The tournament follows a familiar format, with the 24 nations divided into six groups of four – but will the third-place teams advance to the knockout stages?

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the knockout stages, similar to how Euro 2021 played out last year.

However, they will be joined in the last-16 stage by the four highest ranked third-place teams.

The bad news for those countries is that they will be pitted against a team that won their group.

After the competition reaches the last 16, it’s a simple knockout tournament until the finalists are announced on February 6.

If each tie ends in a tie, extra time and penalties are played, with a third-place playoff for the two losing semi-finalists.

All of the group stages will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Non-subscribers can watch the matches by purchasing a NOW TV pass.

The BBC will broadcast the final stages of the tournament live as a special treat for viewers.

As a result, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final will be broadcast free of charge.